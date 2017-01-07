How to protect pipes during freezing temperatures

Michelle Martin thought her pipes were prepared for the freezing-thawing cycle that often wreaks havoc on plumbing systems, but the temperature fluctuation was too intense.

On Saturday morning, Martin's garage flooded when a pipe burst.

Her plumber, Brett Clauson from Beacon Plumbing, says he's responded to dozens of pipe burst calls since temperatures dipped below freezing in the Seattle area.

The problem is fairly simple: water freezes, thaws and expands, which is too much for the pipes to handle -- so they crack.

Here are Clauson's tips for protecting your pipes in the cold weather:

-- Keep the water running so it moves throughout the pipes.

-- Cover vents in crawl spaces.

-- Disconnect hoses or shut the water supply to hoses or outside fixtures.

-- Add foam insulation.

-- Add heat source to garage or attics with plumbing fixtures.

Copyright 2016 KING