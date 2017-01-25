How the Seahawks and Falcons rivalry led to an amazing surprise

Photo of scarf sent to Karly Moxon

SEATTLE -- When's the last time you read a story about good customer service? This story goes far beyond a service call to spotlight the sheer kindness of strangers.

The following interaction was shared by Karly Moxon, an avid Seahawks fan and passionate pet mom from Pierce County.

"Today I had to bring my beloved dog Pig to her third round of chemo, as she has lymphoma and we don't know how much time she will have left... I treasure every single day I get with her. ❤ I just know that it's all borrowed time from here on out, and borrowed money for that matter too. Which brings me to the rest of my story.

I just came home from picking her up this afternoon and noticed a package from Amazon on my front porch. I couldn't recall buying anything, and I double checked to see, and it was addressed to me, so I carried Pig inside and opened it. (see photos below)

What I found inside has literally made my year.

I found inside an awesome Seahawks scarf that has LED lights in it. Funny thing is, I had fancied buying one a few weeks back, but figured we had to save every last dime for Piggy's chemo, meds, special food, vitamins, etc... So I refrained.

Needless to say, I was happy to see it. But that isn't what made my year. It was the sender!

A few weeks ago, I hesitantly called Capital One to check my horrendous balance on my credit card. I was greeted by a woman named Dana, who was exceedingly friendly and helpful in every way. After we discussed my balance, I asked her if her teams were still in it, referring to football. Long story short, we discussed football for at least 20 minutes or so, it was a nice reciprocation.

I, of course, told her of my undying confidence, allegiance and love for the Seahawks (going strong since 1981) and could barely contain my excitement about the playoffs and beyond. Even though her team wasn't the Hawks, she wished me luck, and I wished her the same for her team. She wanted the Falcons to go. Well Dana, customer service rep #QXQ341 looks like you got your wish! ❤"

Dana #QXQ341 had sent the Seahawks scarf with this caption! "It was nice speaking with you. I know the disappointment when your team doesn't make it to the Super Bowl but I wanted to send you something to help you show everone who the best team in the league is! Sincerely, Dana QXQ341, Capital One"

Photo of scarf shared by Karly Moxon

Photo of Pig shared by Karly Moxon





Copyright 2016 KING