How the President's immigration order targets Seattle/King Co

President Trump put so-called “sanctuary cities” on notice that his rapidly evolving immigration plan will punish communities that his administration says “harbor” illegal immigrants.

In Washington State, Seattle and King County could be big targets for the new immigration policy.

Sanctuary communities typically refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. Employees of these communities, including police officers, are not allowed to ask the citizenship status of anyone they serve.

The policies have frustrated federal authorities in Western Washington who say their law enforcement strategies target people who are termed “criminal aliens” – those who have been accused or convicted of breaking criminal laws in addition to their illegal status as an immigrant.

“It’s a good day,” said one federal law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to comment publicly.

The official said that Obama administration policies, and non-cooperation by local jurisdictions, made it difficult for federal law enforcement to identify and hold illegals who posed a serious public safety threat.

That means those immigrants are free to leave jail – and disappear -- once they are released on their state charges.

On Wednesday, President Trump said he would take action against sanctuary cities. His spokesperson said that the federal government may penalize these communities by taking away federal grant money. He did not specify which grants, or how much money would be on the table.

Local authorities, including King County Sheriff John Urquhart and the Seattle Police Department, have said that sanctuary policies encourage illegal immigrants to come forward and report crimes. Without them, Urquhart said law officers would have a hard time getting cooperation from witnesses and victim who fear being asked about their immigration status.

In 2014, King County’s jail became the first in Washington State to defy requests from federal authorities to “hold” inmate who are suspected illegal immigrants (http://www.kingcounty.gov/council/news/2014/September/ICEholds.aspx). In the past, Immigration and Customs Enforcement would place “detainers” on inmates and ask the jail to hold them if they were to be released on their state charges. The jail would notify the feds about the release and agents would come and pick the suspect up and transfer that person to federal custody for deportation proceedings.

The feds said this process was the most effective way to identify “criminal aliens” who, they said, posed the greatest threat to public safety.

Immigration rights groups, and several King County Council members, countered that the feds were deporting those accused of lower level crimes and who posed no real threat to society.

Currently, the King County jail only holds an inmate on a federal detainer if that inmate is charged with a federal warrant.

But the federal source who spoke to KING 5 said those warrants are burdensome and it’s not possible to draw one up for every deportation case.

It’s not just King County that could face financial penalties from the Trump administration.

In 2014, a federal judge in Oregon ruled that jurisdictions could be violating the constitution if they continued to hold inmates on behalf of the federal government.

The judge said that jails could be held liable and forced to pay money damages to the inmate.

That decision rocked local county governments in Washington, many of which started following a policy similar to King County’s.

The federal source who spoke to King 5 said most county jails in Western Washington now refuse federal requests for immigration detainers on inmates.

Whether all of those counties would be considered “sanctuary communities” is something for the Trump administration to decide.

Copyright 2016 KING