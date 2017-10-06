GeekWire: A boarded up Seattle house with no bedrooms is $595,000

This boarded up house in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood was built in 1901 and likely won’t live to see 2018. (NWMLS Photo)

We’ve seen plenty of houses with actual windows and bedrooms sell for way more than they’re worth in the real estate madness that has gripped Seattle in recent years. But a boarded-up 1901 looker in the city’s Ballard neighborhood might just define how crazy things have gotten.

Listed as a “hot home” by the Seattle-based real estate company Redfin, the 1 1/2 story, no-bedroom house on 11th Avenue NW is going for $595,000, and Redfin’s site estimates it will get $626,331. These days, that seems like a steal in a tech-boom-fueled market that is the hottest in the country.

It’s been online for five days, but the house has sat empty for years. I remember walking past it in February 2015 and snapping a picture, figuring it wouldn’t be standing for long in a neighborhood and city where old houses go to die.

