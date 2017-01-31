How do airlines handle confusion over immigration order?

Attendants help travelers at Sea-Tac Airport. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - As refugees and immigrants flew into the U.S. from the seven countries just flagged in an executive order by President Donald Trump, some managed to get in after being detained for hours. Other were turned back by border agents and flown to the countries they came from.

How do airlines handle that?

"So for us, that's the disruption we look at. How do we then solve that problem?" said Roe Ganzarski, president and CEO of BoldIQ, a Bellevue company that helps airlines deal with problems, including finding a quick seat for a return flight.

"There are multiple places where that stoppage can happen," said Ganzarski, and it's not just because of the executive order.

BoldIQ deals with everything from massive re-bookings due to snow storms, to people who simply miss their flights by showing up late. All his software sees is a number and attempts a rerouting, trying to get ahead of problems. They don't know the reason, but the solution is the same.

Airlines and travel experts said that the airline will get a person back to their city of origin, usually on the airline's dime. Airline travel expert Steve Danishek said that carriers will even pay to fly a passenger once the situation's been cleared up.

