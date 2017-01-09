House fire destroys everything except family's Seahawks flag

A fire destroyed a Lake Tapps home, but spared the family's Seahawks flag. (Photo: KING)

A family of Seahawks fans, including a photographer who works for the team, are trying to salvage anything they can from their Lake Tapps house, which was destroyed in a fire.

About all that's left of the Debbie and Cliff Blumenthal’s home is a Seahawks flag hanging out front.

“Pretty tough,” said Jeff Marsh, who grew up in the house and returned to survey the damage, Monday.

Marsh is a photographer for the Seahawks and was on the field snapping pictures during the first quarter, Saturday, when his phone buzzed.

“I got a text from my wife that said that ‘everything is ok, but you need to call me right now,’” Marsh said.

A minor chimney fire at his parents’ house was quickly spreading. East Pierce Fire and Rescue had to truck water to the scene because there was no fire hydrant nearby, Asst. Chief Jim Jaques said, Monday. Firefighters weren't able to get a tanker to the house right away, and the fire engulfed the rest of the structure.

East Pierce Fire and Rescue was having an unusually busy afternoon. There were 27 alarms between noon and 9 p.m., Saturday. On a typical day, East Pierce Fire and Rescue responds to 27 alarms during a 24-hour period, according to Jaques.

No one was hurt at the Blumenthal house, but a generation of heirlooms and photo albums are gone. The Seahawks flag survived with just a few splotches of soot.

“We couldn't believe that was still intact, so I, of course, had to hang it there,” Marsh said.

Donations of gift cards, clothing, and food, from friends, family, and neighbors are now stacking up. The house is fully insured, Marsh said. They can rebuild and hope it won't be long until they're once again gathered on the sofa with a reason to cheer.

