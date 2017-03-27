House Democrats to release 'Families First' budget

Democrats in Olympia are set to unveil their version of the budget. It will include how to pay for education.

One week after Republican legislative leaders released a two-year budget proposal, which also includes a new school funding formula, it's the Democrats turn.

On Monday, House leaders plan to unveil what they're calling a "Families First" budget.

It will include a new funding formula to fully fund education in Washington as mandated by the state supreme court. The 2018 deadline to come up with a funding fix is fast approaching.

Republicans say their plan would add $1.8 billion to the state's K-12 school system over the next two-year budget cycle.

It’s been nearly a decade since two families, along with several school districts, sued Washington state over the school funding crisis.

State supreme court justices ruled the state was not meeting its constitutional duty to adequately fund public schools.

