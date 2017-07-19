Hot air balloon makes unexpected landing in Snohomish

(Credit: Hilary Fisher) (Photo: Hilary Fisher)

You don't see this every day: a hot air balloon in the morning commute. A wayward balloon landed in the highway median between SR 9 and US 2 in Snohomish.

No one was hurt, but the spectacle turned a lot of heads.

The rainbow colored balloon landed in a retention pond around 8:30 a.m.

John Dimarco and his wife were among the six passengers in the balloon. They are visiting from Michigan. This was their first time in a hot air balloon. Dimarco described the landing as "soft."

"The pilot told us that he had to find a spot and saw this kind of open area. Right at the last second, the wind blew and got us up a little further than we wanted to be," he said.

"it wasn't terrifying at all. Just maybe landing in the trees was a little bit new," said rider Taylor Bouchard. "The pilot was great. I would absolutely do it again."

The balloon is owned by Airial Balloon Company in Snohomish. The flight originated in northeast Snohomish. Since the balloon is free flying, it doesn't have a scheduled landing place.

"Every flight is different," said pilot Shannon Sorensen.

WSDOT cameras caught the limp balloon resting on the side of the road.

Crews deflated the balloon and packed it up, but not before several people snapped photos and posted them on social media.

