Horse rescued after falling down embankment in South King County

Horse rescued after falling down an embankment in South King County. COURTESY: Dave Nelson/ Skyway FD

Firefighters and volunteers in South King County saved a horse and his rider after they fell 20 feet down an embankment late Monday night in Skyway, just outside of Auburn.

The female rider was thrown from the horse and crews had to hike to rescue her. She sustained injuries during the incident and was airlifted to Harborview.

Havana, the six-year-old horse, was not injured but was trapped at the bottom of the hill for four hours before rescue teams could set up ropes and equipment.

Once Havana made it up the hill, she was able to walk out on her own.

Officials say the woman and the horse will be just fine.

