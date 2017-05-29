Honoring local heroes on Memorial Day

Twelve years ago on Memorial Day, Corporal Jeff Starr from Snohomish was killed in Iraq. (Photo: KING)

Twelve years ago on Memorial Day, Corporal Jeff Starr from Snohomish was killed in Iraq. Corporal Starr was only 22-years-old at the time. He was on his third tour of duty, only three weeks from completion.

“He was quite a leader in the Marines. He didn’t have to go back out; he was offline when he was killed. But there were a lot of Mariners out in the field, and he just felt that what he needed to do was be out there with them,” his father Brian Starr said. “He wanted to go into law enforcement and get a jump on it by being a Marine, and he said ‘Well, if I’m going to go into service, I want to be with the best’, and that’s what he did.”

Corporal Starr will be remembered, along with the rest of the fallen, in Memorial Day ceremonies across the country.

At Washelli Cemetery in Seattle, there will be a ceremony Monday afternoon. The ceremony includes the Parade of Colors, Color Guard from the Washington State Guard, and the Wreath-Placement Ceremony. After that takes place, there will be a guided tour of the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, which includes stories about the Medal of Honor recipients that are in their care. Evergreen Washelli has seven Medal of Honor recipients at their cemetery.

On this, the 12th Memorial Day since his son’s passing, Brian Starr will once again honor and remember.

“Memorial Day is for those guys that didn’t come back with their brothers,” Starr said. “My message for people is to think about those individuals that gave their all so unselfishly.”

Corporal Jeff Starr's goodbye letter to girlfriend:

Dearest Emmylyn,

I'm writing this for one reason only. On April 13th, 2004 I thought I was going to die. My only regret is that I hadn't spent enough time with you. That I hadn't told you everything I wanted too. Being in Iraq for a 3rd time, I don't want to feel that way again it was the worst feeling ever. So this letter is in case I won't ever get the chance to tell you.

Obviously if you are reading this then I have died in Iraq. I kind of predicted this, that is why I'm writing this in November. A third time just seemed like I'm pushing my chances. I don't regret going, everybody dies but few get to do it for something as important as freedom. It may seem confusing why we are in Iraq, it's not to me. I'm here helping these people, so that they can live they way we live. Not have to worry about tyrants or vicious dictators. To do what they want with their lives. To me that is why I died. Others have died for my freedom, now this is my mark.

I don't want to leave you behind, I saw myself marrying you. Having a family and growing old together. Unfortunately, I won't get to experience those things. I know you are crying, and sorry to say but I'm glad to have someone as beautiful and special as you to cry for me. I'm only asking that you don't cry for very long. This is what has happened and there is nothing that can be done. Don't ever forget me and remember that there are good men out there who will love you as much as I do. Find the one that makes you happy, you deserve that.

I'm sorry that I won't be able to see you again. I'm sorry I won't be able to see you graduate college. I'm sorry I won't get to kiss you or hold you again. I'm sorry I won't get to feel your touch, or your hand in mine again. I'm sorry because those were the best moments in all my life. I really love you, not the puppy love or the college love. Not the love you say because you feel it's time in the relationship to say it. I really, really loved you. Everything about you.

Well I can't type forever, i know you want to read more but I thought simple and to the point would be easier.

I love you with all my heart.

Goodbye my Love.

