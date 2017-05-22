Honor Flight veterans welcomed home at Sea-Tac May 22, 2017. (Photo: KING)

A group of military veterans landed at Sea-Tac airport Monday night after an Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

Veterans from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War arrived to a warm reception, applause, and heartfelt signs.

Puget Sound Honor Flight flew the veterans for free where they visited memorials built to honor their service.

Veterans left on May 20 for a two-day trip where they visited the National World War II Memorial, Seabees, the Women's Memorial, Arlington Cemetery and the Changing of the Guard, Iwo Jima and the Air Force Memorial.

