Mudslide breaks gas line in Edmonds; homes evacuated

Edmonds police evacuated about 30 homes Thursday morning after a mudslide broke a gas line. One home is in danger because of the slide.

Police got a call around 4:20 a.m. from 75th Place West and North Meadowdale Road.

The slide is approximately 50 feet by 100 feet. It made contact with a house and did what fire officials describe as moderate damage. Everyone inside the house was evacuated OK, said South Snohomish Fire spokesperson Leslie Hayes.

The gas leak was stopped around 6:45 a.m.





© 2017 KING-TV