Homeowners claim new road hurts neighborhood

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Earthquake science: Mexico vs. Puget Sound
-
Stolen cat found beaten to death in dumpster
-
FBI investigation into Seattle Police
-
Earthquake early warning system moves forward
-
UW explains how a smart water bottle can track how much you drink
-
Trump mocks 'Rocket Man' Kim Jong Un
-
A father's plea after daughter's suicide
-
Purdue asks judge to dismiss Everett oxy case
-
What To Do If You're Impacted By Equifax Hack?
-
Pres. Trump: We will 'totally destroy North Korea' if attacked
More Stories
-
North Korean leader: Trump is 'mentally deranged'Sep 21, 2017, 10:00 a.m.
-
Mariners to extend netting at Safeco to protect more fansSep 21, 2017, 5:22 p.m.
-
Online public schools a growing option for parentsSep 21, 2017, 4:47 p.m.