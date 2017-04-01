Homeowner fatally shoots intruder in Belfair

Credit: Mason County Sheriff

Detectives with the Mason County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed a home intruder in Belfair.



The shooting occurred on East Trails Road just after 8 a.m. Saturday.



Authorities say the homeowner was in his house and went to check on the property next to his when the shooting occurred.



Sheriff's Lieutenant Travis Adams says the man owns both properties and runs a business out of a building on the second property.

MCSO detectives are investigating a homicide on E. Trails Rd. Homeowner shot and killed intruder. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/vO9qAu6hzC — Mason County Sheriff (@MasonCoSheriff) April 1, 2017

When the homeowner arrived on the second property, he found a screen off the window and the door kicked in.



The homeowner shot and killed a male intruder inside.



It is unclear whether the intruder was armed. No additional details have been released.

© 2017 KING-TV