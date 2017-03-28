Tiny homes delivered to North Seattle homeless camp

Twenty-five tiny homes are delivered to the site of a future homeless encampment in North Seattle's Lichton Springs neighborhood. (Photo: KING)

Twenty-five tiny homes arrived at the site of a future homeless camp in North Seattle Tuesday.

Some hope the homes, which were delivered to the Lichton Spring Tiny House Village, could be a solution to the homeless epidemic.

“There’s a lot of homeless people that can’t survive actually in this cold and wet weather,” said Sharon Lee, executive director of the Low Income Housing Institute. “This is a way to keep people safe and warm until we can help them get housing or get employment.”

The village on Aurora Avenue North and North 87th Street is set to open April 5.

The 12-foot by eight-foot homes, which were built by area high school and college students, have locking doors and windows, heat, insulation, and an outlet.

Related: Snohomish students build tiny houses to ease homeless problem

Social workers will refer people to the camp, which can house up to 70 people in 40 homes. From there, case managers will work with campers to get them on waiting lists for affordable housing.

The Lichton Spring Village is the sixth city sanctioned encampment, according to Lee. Two other camps in Georgetown and on Myers Way also recently opened.

Neighbors have criticized the Lichton Springs camp for not having a no drugs and alcohol policy, but Lee said that doesn’t mean residents won’t be responsible.

“You may not be required to be sober, but you have to be on good behavior,” she said.

© 2017 KING-TV