SeaHomeless highlights solutions to Seattle homeless problem

File photo of homeless camp in Seattle.

Area media companies plan to team up Wednesday to highlight solutions to Seattle’s homeless problem.

The second annual event will all take place online, using the hashtag #SeaHomeless.

The public is asked to join the conversation in the comments sections and on social media.

KING 5, Crosscut, Seattle Times, Seattle PI, KCTS, KUOW, Seattle Weekly and others will produce dozens of original stories as part of the #SeaHomeless event.

In 2016, more than 30 outlets joined forces and produced three dozen original stories.

© 2017 KING-TV