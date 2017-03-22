Officials want to clean-up 'Tacoma Jungle'

Officials want to clean-up a growing homeless camp underneath I-5 and I-705, the 'Tacoma Jungle.'

A homeless encampment known as the Tacoma Jungle is growing near the Tacoma Dome underneath the Interstate 5 and Interstate 705 interchange in Tacoma.

“It’s not safe,” said Colin DeForrest, the homeless services manager for the city of Tacoma.

DeForrest says the City is dealing with its biggest homeless dilemma yet.

“There’s rodents, there’s needles,” he said.

The city contracts with crews that come every two weeks to clean up mounds of trash that sit on the city’s property. The trash comes from the more than 100 people who live in the Tacoma Jungle, and the tents keep popping up.

“There are a lot of people, and a lot more people are wanting to come,” said Amy Nguyen, who came down to the Tacoma Jungle after getting addicted to heroin.

Nguyen said the lack of a clean-up has encouraged the problem.

“People heard, ‘Oh hey, they’re not clearing that area down there,’ so then another group came, and then it’s slowly grown,” she said.

The homeless people living under the highway are trespassing, because the Washington State Department of Transportation owns the property. The state says it’s up to the city to enforce laws, but the city say arresting people isn’t the answer.

“We’re not trying to criminalize homelessness,” said DeForrest.

Leaders from WSDOT and the city of Tacoma sat down to address the issue, and WSDOT said safety was their top priority.

“WSDOT and the City of Tacoma are working closely together to explore options to humanely serve those experiencing homelessness, while also efficiently cleaning and clearing encampment sites," a WSDOT spokesperson wrote in a statement.

DeForrest echoed WSDOT’s concerns about balancing clean-up priorities.

“How can we clean up your property and connect the individual to services and do it humanely?” said DeForrest.

With local shelters at capacity, people like Nguyen want to know that when she’s moved she’ll have some place to go.

“I’m 45-years-old and I don’t particularly like camping for the rest of my life,” she said.

DeForrest said the city wants to help and hopes everyone will cooperate.

“We want something more for them, but hopefully they want something more for themselves,” he said.

Copyright 2017 KING