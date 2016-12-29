King County homeless organization faces $75,000 shortfall

Viviana and Charles Simpson, and little Hunter Simpson, have benefitted greatly from Vision House. (Credit: KING)

A well-known organization that helps the homeless in Puget Sound is facing a $75,000 shortfall and may be forced to cut programs and/or lay off staff if they aren’t able to bring in more donations.

Vision House is a group that has been helping homeless families in the area for more than 25 years, and they rely solely on donations from people in our communities.

“We know that December is usually the high giving month, but this year has been really tough because I think the numbers have increased so much, 19% more homeless this year than last year in King County,” Vision House Executive Director Melissa Gehrig said.

Viviana and Charles Simpson have benefitted greatly from the organization. They are both in recovery and have been sober from a drug and alcohol addiction for two years. Vision House helped them with housing, clothing, financial stability classes, cooking classes, financial stability class, and more.

“This place has kind of been the foundation of our household, and it’s been able to bring us together as a family because if it wasn’t for this place, we would have no idea where we could have gone,” Charles said. “It just took a lot of stress off of our shoulders and just opened up other opportunities for us while we were able to get on our feet again.”

“Vision House is a program, but it doesn’t mean like ‘OK, now we’re in a program. Now we have to do what Vision House wants to do for us.' It’s the other way around,” Viviana said. “It’s called Vision House because they take our vision and what we want for our lives and they help us move in that direction.”

Gehrig said ultimately this shortfall would affect the men, women, and children they work so hard to serve.

“We have almost 300 people on our waiting list right now to get housing, and we have a limited number of units to put people in in our own housing, so we’re trying to be creative and think of new ways to serve those families,” Gehrig said.

If you would like to help them overcome this $75,000 shortfall you can donate at nohomelesskids.org

