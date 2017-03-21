Homeless camp cleanup crews try to sort trash from belongings

Crews sort through trash during a homeless camp sweep in Seattle. (Photo: KING)

One of the tasks for City of Seattle crews working to clean up homeless camps is to figure out what's trash and what might be someone's belongings.

It can be a tricky, hazardous process.

Cleanup teams descended on Dearborn Street Tuesday morning to clear out another big homeless camp tucked under Interstate 5.

Simon Stephens, with Stop the Sweeps Seattle, stood nearby, taking pictures of the operation. He has been monitoring the ongoing cleanups, making sure crews follow the rules, which lay out a specific process for how to deal with campers' belongings.

“Some people have a backpack, some people have a 5 x 10 storage unit worth of stuff, it varies, everybody's different,” Stephens said.

“Some guy had a filing cabinet with a bunch of important documents in it,” he said.

Outreach workers offer to store peoples' belongings once they post cleanup notices, days before backhoes move in. They look for documents, identification cards, health records, and other papers that campers might need.

“Because we don’t really know what we’re going to get into in any particular place, we have to proceed with caution and care, but the idea is that we put our eyes on all of the items that are in a place that somebody has been living,” said Chris Potter, director of operations for the Seattle Finance and Administrative Services Department, which is coordinating homeless camp cleanups.

The items they collect are locked in a storage unit at a Seattle Department of Transportation Facility in SODO. Each camper's property is assigned to a numbered bin. The city has filled 78 bins in the four weeks since cleanups accelerated. All of the boxes are still waiting for their owners.

“Nobody has come down and said, ‘Hey, you've got my stuff, can I get it from you?’” Potter said.

Campers can call a number to collect their belongings. The city plans to offer bin delivery by April 3. They just need to know where to send the stuff.

Homeless advocates say leftover property sometimes isn't a priority for campers, who feel like they're losing everything.

“It's not enough to the people living on the street to just store their stuff," Stephens said. "A lot of the time they're losing their homes. It's not just the stuff they're concerned about; these are their homes.”

