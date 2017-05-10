GeekWire: Amazon to create permanent shelter for homeless families on its Seattle campus

This Amazon site, referred to as Block 21, will be home to a 23-story office building and a smaller eight-story structure that will house a Mary’s Place shelter. (Graphite Design Group Rendering)

Amazon is opening up a homeless transitional shelter inside one of its new Seattle HQ buildings that will give 65 families a place to stay before finding permanent housing.

The new 47,000 square-foot shelter, run by Mary’s Place and opening in early 2020, will house more than 200 people each night. It will take up about half of an 8-story building being built on a block where Amazon is also constructing a 23-story office building. Currently, the Amazon-owned block houses a former Travelodge motel that the company turned into a temporary shelter facility for Mary’s Place last year.

Read more at GeekWire

© 2017 KING-TV