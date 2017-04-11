Homeless living under Seattle's Spokane Street Viaduct to be moved

Garbage piles up in a homeless camp under the Spokane Street viaduct. Camp cleanups are set to begin Wednesday. (Photo: KING)

People living under Seattle's Spokane Street Viaduct will be cleared out Tuesday so the city can do maintenance The decision comes after three homeless-related fires, or fire hazard incidents, in the last week around what the city calls “critical bridge infrastructure.”

Two RVs burned under the Spokane Street Viaduct and West Seattle Bridge last Thursday. The day before, there was a propane tank explosion and fire under Interstate 90 and Edgar Martinez Way. The day before that, crews removed 26 propane tanks stacked around the base of a Magnolia bridge support column.

“Camping under low bridge structures can present a hazard for the city’s essential infrastructure, especially when there are concentrations of flammable materials such as pallets and mattresses, and a likelihood of open flames or vehicles with mechanical issues,” Julie Moore wrote on the City’s Homelessness Response Blog.

The blog went on to say that SDOT engineers are particularly concerned about the roughly 30 RVs that are parked under the Spokane Street viaduct.

“Safety is our priority and having encampments and recreational vehicles under the West Seattle Bridge poses public safety risks especially if there are flammable/volatile materials being used to cook and heat inside the vehicles,” SDOT Director Scott Kubly said in a post on the Homelessness Response Blog.

The city’s newly created Navigation Team will work to assist those living under the bridge and help them find safer places to live.

