City plans 'gradual closure' of Spokane Street homeless camp

Just hours after a deadly shooting in the area, the City of Seattle revealed plans to shut down a growing homeless camp on Spokane Street.

The shooting took place Tuesday morning near the intersection of First Avenue South and South Spokane Street. It took the life of a 31-year-old man. Seattle Police say they're still looking for suspects.

On Tuesday afternoon, the City of Seattle revealed new details about its plan for the gradual closure of the Spokane Street encampment, beginning the week of September 11.

City staff told KING 5 the plans were made before Tuesday's deadly shooting. But they say the incident did highlight the need to take action.

The city describes the plan as "repeated, individualized outreach." Signs will be posted on Wednesday, alerting people living at the encampment about the upcoming outreach and closure.

Then at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 28, the outreach will begin. The city's announcement says the Navigation Team will work to identify an individual's specific needs and provide assistance based on those needs. That includes everything from substance use recovery options, mental health treatment, housing assessment, and relocation to appropriate alternative living arrangements.

The city says says the Navigation Team will be focusing their attention on the stretch of Spokane Street that runs from Airport Way to First Avenue.

Some people currently living at the encampment are skeptical of the city's plan and whether it will make a difference.

"I was moved out once. They tagged me up there with a piece of tape. And I just left for a few days, let them come through and do a mild clean-up, and then I just got more bedding and I came back," one man told KING 5.

He said he's been camping on Spokane Street for nearly four years. He prefers it that way, and says a traditional homeless shelter is not for him.

"They offered me housing, but I don't want to live on Capitol Hill or in Columbia City," he said. "I've been homeless since 1974. I'll get by."

People living and working nearby also had some criticism of the city's plan to gradually close the encampment.

"It's just kicking the can down the road," said Sam Wells. "I'm not an expert, but I will say that the people who claim to be experts haven't been solving the problem. We need them to do something substantial."

The city says the newly created Navigation Team is making progress. According to the city, the team made 4,199 total contacts to 1,157 homeless individuals between February 20 and August 11. Of those individuals, the city says 721 accepted some sort of service; 419 individuals were relocated to alternative living arrangements.

In April, crews cleared out the west end of the Spokane Street encampment after two RV's caught fire beneath the viaduct. Back then, the city fenced most of the area off to deter RV parking and camping on that end of Spokane, and says the deterrence effort has been relatively successful.

KING 5 asked whether the city plans to install fences on the section of Spokane Street that runs from First Avenue to Airport Way once the camp is cleared out closed. A spokesperson said a final decision had not yet been made.

