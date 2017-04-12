24/7 Homeless shelter for couples, friends to open in Seattle

Seattle plans to open a new homeless shelter that will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week at First Presbyterian Church on First Hill. (Photo: KING)

In response to the ongoing homeless crisis, the City of Seattle has announced a new homeless shelter which will be open 24 hours per day, every day.

City council members announced Wednesday afternoon Compass Housing Alliance won a $1.3 million grant from the city to renovate the basement of First Presbyterian Church at 1013 8th Avenue, in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood.

When completed, there will be 100 dormitory-style beds, storage spaces, and services to help people find jobs and permanent homes.

“People are so used to that idea homeless folks might line up, sleep on mats on a floor, and leave in the morning. This is a different kind of model. They get in, they get to leave their possessions, if they have a partner or friend group, they can all come in together. And they stay there and they can get wrap around support services,” Meg Olberding with the City of Seattle said.

Olberding estimates the new shelter would serve about 300 to 400 people per year.

“And you’re talking about a better success rate, because you’re talking to them about a plan to transition them into a more permanent situation,” Olberding said.

The City says one of the reasons people don’t go to shelters is because they don’t want to be split up from their significant others or friends.

The shelter is expected to be open in June or July.

Prior to that, the City is hosting a public meeting about the project at First Presbyterian Church on May 22.

© 2017 KING-TV