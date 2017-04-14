Homeless veteran: 'Just because we're disabled doesn't mean we're not able'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Letter obtained from Murray accuser
-
Livestream 4
-
New WSDOT project will slow Tacoma
-
Man visits all of the National Parks
-
Deputy fatally shoots suspected carjacker in Spanaway
-
Lawmakers take action on split parcel problem
-
West Valley Highway crash
-
Seattle reacts to KeyArena renovation bids
-
13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live
-
New developments in suit against mayor
More Stories
-
'BLOCK Project' calls on Seattle residents to house…Apr 14, 2017, 3:12 p.m.
-
'Sorry' note left by UPS driver who ran over…Apr 14, 2017, 1:30 p.m.
-
Mayor answers questions about child sex abuse allegationsApr 14, 2017, 5:40 p.m.