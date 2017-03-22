Homeless camp near Tacoma Dome grows
A growing homeless camp in Tacoma called "The Jungle" is creating concerns; piles of trash are all over he encampment, and this is creating problems for nearby businesses. This jungle is located underneath interstate 705, at the interchange with I-5 near
KING 6:46 PM. PDT March 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Livestream 4
-
Tragedy in London
-
Historic West Seattle home to be moved by barge
-
Emergency community meeting to confront Central District crime
-
How the Oso landslide made Lidar research more important
-
Target set to revamp stores
-
Oso landslide: 3 years later
-
Commissioners face public outcry over remarks
-
Homeless camps: What's trash? What's not?
-
5th member of Florida family died after Alachua County crash
More Stories
-
London terror attacker kills 5, injures at least 40,…Mar 22, 2017, 8:14 a.m.
-
Budget rejects hefty pay raises for ferry workersMar 21, 2017, 9:51 p.m.
-
Oso landslide survivor: ‘It's just as fresh as the…Mar 22, 2017, 4:49 p.m.