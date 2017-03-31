Home builders push for change to find more buildable land

A condominium building stands under construction in downtown Seattle, Washington, U.S., on Monday, July 21, 2014. The U.S. Census Bureau is scheduled to release new home sales figures on July 24. Photo by: Mike Kane/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

It's that time of the year when the spring housing market starts taking off in Seattle, and already there's fatigue. Increasing home prices, low inventory and bidding wars are already upon many potential homebuyers.

That's why the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties is pushing for changes in the current growth boundaries that were set in the 1990s. The group claims there are too many barriers to new home construction that have significantly escalated housing costs as well as a housing supply shortage.

In other words, supply and demand are out of whack.

"We've got to accommodate one million new people over the 20 years," says Mike Pattison of the Master Builders Association. "The supply and demand right now is crazy. We've got 20 offers going in on available homes these days, and it's unsustainable."

Pattison says home builders are out knocking on doors and asking homeowners if they're willing to sell. It might take them a year to agree, but that is one way home builders are finding parcels of land to build.

New construction at 24th Avenue and Holgate Street in Rainier Valley is an example of what new construction could look like in Seattle. The new townhomes can house 33 families on a parcel of land that used to accommodate only three.

"We've got to do a better job with efficiency using our land," says Pattison. "There is a limited supply, but there are too many jurisdictions. We are only getting three units per acre, and that's just not right in a rapidly growing community like ours."

MBA members say this is one of the top legislative priorities for the group and are working with local and state leaders to re-evaluate buildable land and barriers faced by home builders. Pattison says if a home builder has to pay $30,000 or $40,000 in fees to build new construction, the fee will get passed on to the homebuyer, which ends up being a barrier for young families.

Pattison says the more supply that home builders can bring online, the more costs can be contained.

"I don't think we're ever going to get to a point where costs come down, but we've got to slow the growth in cost appreciation," he said.

MBA members are looking at a few key issues with state and local lawmakers: address regulatory barriers, focus policy on buildable land supply, incentivize more housing opportunities near job centers, and stabilize funding for housing and homeless programs.

