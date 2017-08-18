Holocaust survivor sees similarities in current political climate

Ninety-six-year-old Franz Wasserman has noted similarities in the current political climate with Nazi Germany during World War II. (Photo: KING)

Current world events have alarmed a holocaust survivor in Seattle.

Ninety-six-year-old Franz Wasserman has noted similarities in the current political climate with Nazi Germany during World War II.

He says society's reaction to the rhetoric and events like Charlottesville, Virginia, have given him some hope.

"Ever since the campaign, before the election, it is the same kind of prejudice and the kind of nationalism. And at that time I was very much afraid it would lead to the same thing as it led to Germany," said Wasserman.

"I feel a great deal more hopeful these days than I did nine months ago. Our Democratic institutions seem to stand firm. And the people as a whole are standing firm...that the whole phenomenon of Trump will go away."

