Holocaust survivor gives speech in Seattle

Renee Firestone was taken to Auschwitz, and separated from her family in 1944. She spoke at Temple De Hirsch Sinai tonight, where graffiti was found spray-painted on the campus. The spray-painted message described the Holocaust as "fake history. Here's w

KING 3:19 PM. PDT March 21, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories