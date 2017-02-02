Historic Navy ship to receive a facelift

The U.S.S. Turner Joy was moved from Bremerton to a dry dock for repairs Thursday. The Navy ship is over 50 years old and fought in the Vietnam War. Photo: Tina Overley Holmes. (Photo: Custom)

SEATTLE – A historic Navy ship traveled from Bremerton to Lake Union Wednesday, where it will get a facelift.

The U.S. Navy destroyer Turner Joy fired some of the first shots in the Vietnam War and some of the last. Since 1992, it's been a floating museum on Bremerton's waterfront, where its ability to attract about 40,000 tourists every year has helped redevelop the city.

Now, the 405 foot USS Turner Joy moved through the Ballard locks to the Lake Union Dry Dock Co. to have its bottom scraped of marine life, its structure checked, and get a new paint job before returning to Bremerton in about a month.

The job costs about $800 thousand, funded by the nonprofit Bremerton Historic Ship Association that operates it, the state of Washington, the Port of Bremerton, and city government.

The ship was originally built in Seattle by the Puget Sound Bridge and Dredging Co.

