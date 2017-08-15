Historic Kirkland house moved to new home

A Victorian-style house moved to a new home in Kirkland on Tuesday. (Photo: KING)

A deep blue Victorian-style home, built in the late 1800's, rolled slowly down Sixth Avenue in Kirkland on Tuesday.

The 1,400-square foot house, set on dolly wheels and pulled by a truck, moved to a new home just around the corner from the church parking lot where it had sat for about a year after it was "rescued" from its original lot, according to Jeff McCord of Nickel Bros. He says the home was going to be demolished to make way for new development when the Marysville-based building moving company intervened.

"It's very emotional," says Loita Hawkinson, president of the Kirkland Heritage Society. "I've known about this house for so many years."

Hawkinson says it was one of the first homes Kirkland's founder built, and it served as a hospital.

She says the original owner was Dr. W.D. Buchanan, but the house became known as the "Trueblood house," after Dr. Trueblood, who may have lived in the home.

McCord says Nickel Bros. searched for someone to buy and appreciate the historic home and found what they were looking for in Dan Hartman and his wife.

The two owned a lot next to a small cottage in Kirkland, and the Trueblood house peaked their interest.

"The more we learned about the house, the more excited we got," said Hartman. With the home in the Hartman's lot, he says they plan to put an addition on the house, but much of it will retain its historic appeal.

"We fell in love with it," he said.

It may well have been meant to be. Both the Hartmans are doctors.

"Isn't that serendipitous?" said Hawkinson.

