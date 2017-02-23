Historic Bainbridge Island school slated for demolition

The Moran School building on Bainbridge Island in 2010. (Photo: Kitsap Sun file)

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND — The storied history of Bainbridge Island's Moran School may be coming to an end.

Property owners have applied for a permit to demolish the 94-year-old building perched on Skiff Point, near Rolling Bay. Following recommendations from the Historic Preservation Commission, the city issued a mitigated determination of non-significance for the project this month that requires the owners to make historical documents and salvageable items from the school available to the public and install an interpretive sign at the site, among other conditions.

The four-story school building is owned by Soundcare, which operates neighboring Messenger House nursing home. A message left Wednesday for Soundcare's CEO was not returned.

Constructed in 1923 as part of a private boys academy, the school building was shuttered in the 1950s and fell into severe disrepair. Soundcare initially sought a demolition permit in in 2010, but a review by architects suggested the structure was salvageable and preservationists rallied to find a buyer who could save the property. No deal materialized.

Washington Trust for Historic Preservation Executive Director Chris Moore said renovating the building would have been very expensive. One side of the structure required full reconstruction, and structural improvements were needed throughout.

"Any new use, any new tenancy, would have required a fairly invasive seismic upgrade and those sorts of things," said Moore, who worked to find a buyer for the property.

Still, the school's legacy was worth preserving, he said.

The building itself is an architectural gem, graced by tall columns, arched windows and stuccoed walls. Its 13,000-square-foot interior provided space for a 250-seat theater, store, laboratories, classrooms and dormitory, according to Kitsap Sun archives.

Moran School, which operated from 1914 to 1933, produced several notable graduates including Nobel laureate Walter Brattain, a physicist who helped invent the transistor, and influential architect John Yeon. School founder Frank Moran also created Lakeside School in Seattle, which remains one of the region's premier private institutions. The Bainbridge school reopened in 1938 as Puget Sound Naval Academy, which continued until 1951.

Moore said Moran School was important because of the "role it played in the development of Bainbridge Island overall and the educational legacy that was there."

"It’s that local history component that’s significant," he said.

An appeal period for the city's determination of non-significance ends March 3.

