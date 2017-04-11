Hiker missing in Olympic National Park

Jacob Gray went missing in the Olympic National Park April 5. Photo: Courtesy of National Park Service.

A 22-year-old hiker went missing in Olympic National Park earlier last week.

Jacob Gray left home the evening of April 5, and his unattended bicycle and gear was found on the side of Sol Duc Road in the afternoon of April 6.

Law enforcement rangers searched the area near the bicycle, including the river bank, but have not yet found Gray.

Gray is described as 5-foot-11 and 145 pounds.

The Olympic Mountain Rescue have joined the National Park Service in the search.

If anyone has seen Gray, they should contact the park at (360) 565-3115.

