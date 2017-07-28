Hiker found dead at Wallace Falls identified

Crews search for missing hiker at Wallace Falls. (Photo: Gold Bar FF Association) (Photo: Van Burkleo, Jennifer)

A 19-year-old woman was found dead at Wallace Falls State Park was identified Friday.

Haylei Hughes went missing Wednesday at the park in Gold Bar and was found in a pool of water at the base of the lower falls Thursday.

Snohomish County sheriff's officials believe Hughes was swept over the falls and died in the water.

The medical examiner's office will provide the cause and manner of her death.

Crews from Gold Bar Fire, Snohomish County Fire, and Snohomish County Sheriff's Office searched the park Wednesday, but had to suspend their effort sat night due to lighting and safety concerns.

Search teams had feared she had fallen over Wallace Falls.

#WallaceFallsRescue after over 90 mins of searching, darkness has fallen and the vertical, slippery terrain is too dangerous to continue 1/2 — Gold Bar FFs (@GoldBarFFs) July 27, 2017

#WallaceFallsRescue We have 4 different rescue teams still searching, unified command with @SnoCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/FQt4HE48Co — Gold Bar FFs (@GoldBarFFs) July 27, 2017

Crews on scene with @SnoCoSheriff @SnoCountyFire7 at Wallace Falls park for a technical rescue, reported a person went over the falls — Gold Bar FFs (@GoldBarFFs) July 27, 2017

The 19-year-old was hiking with two friends above the top of the upper falls.

Officials say the three women climbed over the observation deck fence and went to the center island. On their way back, two women made it over the fence before they heard a splash and a scream. When they looked back, their friend was gone.

They later found Hughes' shoes and a broken selfie stick she was carrying with her.

Hughes was a member of the Seattle Stars, an premiere amateur soccer league, and friends and coaches remembered Hughes on social media as a special player who loved the game.

“I’ve never been closer to a recruit in my 4 years as a college coach," Seattle Stars Women’s Head Coach Chris Wells wrote in a Facebook post. "She was a kid who you only wanted to help and do anything you can to help her be happy in life. Haylei will never be forgotten and always loved. She will be a part of me for the rest of my life, and for that, I am truly thankful and blessed.”

You made us forget how cold it was that night after your interception. A moment we will all cherish forever! #riphaylei pic.twitter.com/DerpIVgxnp — Lil Limp🇺🇸 (@DaRealKHub) July 28, 2017

Thanks for all the good old times hay! You'll forever be in my heart I love you❤️ @_haylei99 #riphaylei pic.twitter.com/EOpGBPBGj3 — Jazmine corvalan (@jazzycr7) July 27, 2017

