Hiker dies on Mount Rainier near rockfall area

Mount Rainier National Park Photo by Michael Keeves

A helicopter rescued an unresponsive hiker from Mount Rainier on Thursday night near the Eagle Peak Trail.



The hiker showed no signs of life and was released to the Pierce County Medical Examiner, a spokeswoman for the National Park Service said.



Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the hiker separated from his group to travel cross-country. Rockfall was reported in the area by several parties around 4:30 p.m. to Mount Rainier National Park.



An aerial search found the hiker unresponsive in that area.

