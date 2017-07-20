Drivers delayed up to 2.5 hours on U.S. 2 in Snohomish Co.

Photo: @wsdot_traffic / Twitter

An overturned grinder on U.S. Route 2 is causing major delays in Snohomish County.



The Washington State Department of Transportation said on Twitter to expect delays up to two-and-a-half hours between Gold Bar and Skykomish.

UPDATE: Crews will be directing a single lane of traffic thru the scene & will then close both directions again. Continue to avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/A8HPWXjisw — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 20, 2017

Crews will open one lane for traffic to get through and then close it all together again to get the truck removed.



According to the WSDOT's website, a major construction project to resurface about 17 miles of the highway has been going on all month.



WSDOT recommends delaying your trip or using I-90 to cross the Cascades.

© 2017 KING-TV