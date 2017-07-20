KING
Drivers delayed up to 2.5 hours on U.S. 2 in Snohomish Co.

Bryce Newberry, KING 1:45 PM. PDT July 20, 2017

An overturned grinder on U.S. Route 2 is causing major delays in Snohomish County.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said on Twitter to expect delays up to two-and-a-half hours between Gold Bar and Skykomish. 

Crews will open one lane for traffic to get through and then close it all together again to get the truck removed. 

According to the WSDOT's website, a major construction project to resurface about 17 miles of the highway has been going on all month. 

WSDOT recommends delaying your trip or using I-90 to cross the Cascades.

 

