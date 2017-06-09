Highline students upset after Pride Month spirit rock was repainted

Students at Highline High School painted a spirit rock in front of the school with pride colors to celebrate Pride Month on Wednesday.



But that night, someone painted over the rock, covering it with an American flag and the word "Trump." A photo of it then went viral on social media with the caption "Fixed it."



A group of students expressed their concerns to the principal on Thursday, said Catherine Carbone Rogers, chief communications officer for Highline Public Schools.



The concerned students met with principal Vicki Fisher, demanding the students responsible for painting over it didn't walk at graduation.



The students also took their concerns to Highline School District Superintendent Susan Enfield in a Friday morning meeting.



She denounced the act in an emailed statement to Highline families.



"This is unacceptable," Enfield wrote. "The board and I are deeply committed to working with you to ensure that all students—and staff—feel safe and welcome in our schools."



It was repainted in school colors following Wednesday night's incident. Rogers told KING 5 students painted over the rock again on Thursday night with a Black Lives Matter message.



An all-school assembly is planned for Monday. Enfield said administrators will address creating compassionate and respectful communities in the school.

