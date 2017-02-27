Highline Schools teach staff how to help refugee students

. (Photo: KING)

Staff in the Highline School District will gather on Monday for an event aimed at best serving refugee students. The training is part of a three-part series where they will learn about everything from the refugee resettlement process to hearing from a panel of refugee parents and students.

Kristin Percy Calaff is the Language Learning Director for the School District and is one of the organizers of the training.

“For us, a really important piece is how do we support kids who may have recently arrived, and may have spent a number of years in a refugee camp? They’ve often had interrupted schooling. Their families have been through tremendously difficult circumstances,” Percy Calaff said. “My goal for this is for our staff to have really good information, for them to understand what it means to be a refugee, how they come over, what that looks like in our local communities, what they have access to, what supports they have.”

Percy Calaff said the level of concern right now is noticeable in the schools among refugee students and their families.

“We’ve had kids show up at our schools with their bags packed thinking they may have to leave. So it’s very real, it’s very palpable in the schools so our teachers and our staff members just really want to know how do we comfort, how do we help our staff members through this,” Percy Calaff said. “Our staff is often fiercely protective of our students, and they reach out to them, and want them to feel safe and that there’s people here that care about them.”

“They really want to know how do we help kids who are in turmoil, how do we help students who are scared, how do we help students who may not know what’s going on in their own world and their own families,” Calaff added.

