High-speed chase ends in motorcyclist arrest

Washington State Patrol troopers arrested a motorcyclist following a high-speed pursuit in Snohomish County Tuesday morning. At one point the motorcyclist was clocked at 147 miles per hour.

The driver was first pursued after traveling 82 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone on I-5 northbound near the Boeing exit. A motor unit deputy pursued the vehicle all the way until the motorcyclist exited off onto Highway 529.

An aircraft overhead then followed the vehicle. The Washington State Patrol said the motorcyclist hit his high speed of 147 miles per hour while traveling on Highway 529.

After a 17 mile pursuit, the driver stopped at a home in Everett and tried to hide behind a boat. Aircraft overhead directed deputies to his location and he was arrested without incident.

