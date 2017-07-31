High-speed chase ends in crash after 2 killed in Lacey home

A suspect led officers on a high-speed chase after shooting his estranged wife and mother-in-law at a Lacey home, according to police.

Lacey Police Commander Chris Ward said the man violated a protection order by going the home on Crimson Ct. SE where the woman where.

When officers arrived, the suspect’s mother-in-law was found dead. His wife was transported to an area hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The man led Olympia police and state patrol on a chase for about five miles with his two young children in the car.

Police say he was shooting at officers during the pursuit. According to Ward, officers didn’t return fire for fear of the children’s safety.

Officers say the man shot himself after crashing. He was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

The children were safely removed from the car.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

