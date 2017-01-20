High school students walk out of class protesting inauguration

Students from Shorewood, Shorecrest, and Ingraham High Schools walked out of class Friday protesting the inauguration of President Donald Trump. (Photo: KING)

SHORELINE, Wash. - Dozens of students from Shorecrest, Shorewood and Ingraham High Schools walked out of class Friday to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The students marched to Aurora Avenue North where they held a rally, holding signs and chanting.

"I feel like it's moving that everyone came together and everyone can protest against Trump," said Cesar, a sophomore at Shorewood.

"We're marching, because as young people we don't get to vote," said Aalia Rasheed, 15, a sophomore at Shorecrest. "We feel neglected with the way the nation is going, and the future."

Students said they marched in solidarity with immigrant groups and LGBT organizations.

Lucas, one of the students from Ingraham who helped organize the rally and coordinate plans with the two other schools, said he hopes the march and rally inspires young people to register to vote when they're old enough.

