High school student in Arlington has mumps

This illustration provides a 3D graphical representation of a spherical-shaped, mumps virus particle that is studded with glycoprotein tubercles. (Credit: CDC)

A student at Lakewood High School in Arlington, Wash., has a confirmed case of the mumps and parents are being urged to watch out for signs of infection in their children.

The Snohomish Health District says the case is linked to the ongoing mumps outbreak in Washington state. It says the student is doing will and will stay out of school until they are no longer contagious. The department did not say if the student had been vaccinated.

Parents are advised to watch for these symptoms up to April 22.

- Neck or jaw swelling, one or both sides

- Swelling of one or both testicles in males who have reached puberty

If they develop these symptoms, keep the child at home and contact their doctor.

The health district says vaccination is the most effective way to prevent the mumps, but some students and staff have not been vaccinated.

Mumps can lead to meningitis and encephalitis. Mumps fact sheet

© 2017 KING-TV