High school senior running for Sultan school board

Sultan High School senior Jordan Sears is running for political office, and he isn't even old enough to vote. (Photo: KING)

A Sultan High School senior is running for political office, and he isn't even old enough to vote.

Jordan Sears is hoping to graduate to this local school board this November.



"I just want to make a difference in this world," says the 17-year-old.

It all started last year when Jordan spoke out at a school board meeting in support of a bond issue that would've helped renovate his school.

The bond failed, but Jordan was a success.



People noticed his passion and encouraged him to one day run for the board.



They didn't realize that day would come before his 18th birthday.

"I think that we just need someone new, with fresh-blood," he said. "Elementary, middle and high schoolers make up 18% of the population, but we make up 100% of the future."

Jordan's main inspiration, though, was his grandfather.

Graham Cobb was and immigrant and drove school buses in Sultan.



He passed away in January.



"My grandfather was a great man," said Jordan. "He taught me to do for others."

Jordan is a Running Start student and will get his Associates Degree from Everett Community College at the end of this summer. It's a bit later than expected, but for good reason.

"I would never have told my grandfather this because he would've killed me," Jordan laughed. "Instead of doing three classes, I took two, so I could be there in the morning so he wouldn't be alone when my family was at work. I just didn't want him to be alone for all those hours."

Because Jordan doesn't turn 18 until July, he had to register as a write-in candidate. He faces two challengers in November and thinks his grandfather would be proud to know he is casting his first-ever ballot for himself.

© 2017 KING-TV