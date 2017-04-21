High-density debate hits small city of Arlington

The city of Arlington in Snohomish County has 19,000 people now, but the state expects it to have 7,000 more by 2035.

That directive, which is handed down from the state to regions, then counties, and then appropriated to cities like Arlington, is called the Growth Management Act. It’s the main reason city planners are considering converting three separate areas to high density housing.

But Arlington residents don’t want their city to lose its hometown feel.

“We moved here to be a small town and I feel like we’re blowing up into be a big city,” said Judy Castanarez, who lives near a rezone proposal on 172nd St. NE. The possible project is currently in the conceptual phase, but it would fit 120 townhomes.

Dwan Kinney’s property is right in the middle of that potential rezone proposal. Kinney’s major issue with the idea is increased traffic on 172nd St. NE, also known as SR-531. Her other issues with the idea include potential environmental impacts and she feels the city hasn’t been transparent.

The city denies those claims, saying they followed state law by notifying everyone within 500 feet of the proposal. As to Kinney’s traffic and environmental concerns, a city official said those impacts would be studied at a later time.

Rezoning to high-density has upset residents. A city official said hundreds wrote letters denouncing it. The city said because of all the complaints, it will gather more information and comment. The planning commissioners won’t vote until June 20.

At a recent planning commission meeting, residents complained about another rezoning proposal.

“Arlington residents shouldn’t be made to suffer as a result of what we feel to be overdevelopment,” said one resident.

The city’s spokesperson, Kristin Banfield, said the city is trying to balance population growth with the community’s thoughts.

“We are really struggling with being able to provide the number of housing units for with the growth that's coming our way,” she said. “We can't make everybody happy, but we want to do the best we can to make sure that we’re balancing both the property rights interest and our community interest.”

Banfield added the problem is the city’s housing stock is almost entirely single family homes.

“One of the things we have to do is provide a variety of housing. What we're trying to provide is a balance,” she said.

Kinney said she understands population growth and change is happening. She does not see why the city is considering rezoning her and her neighbors’ properties.

“Maybe they should wait until I decide I don’t want to live here anymore before they just do a re-zone on my own property,” she said.

The city said a property owner near Kinney and her neighbors planned to develop the area as a subdivision before the recession. Officials explained since then, the owner has applied to rezone the area. City staff advise to extend the high-density area to a nearby intersection, where high-density is already zoned.

