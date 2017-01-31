Hero's Café in Lynnwood connects veterans to services

The Hero's Cafe is Lynnwood is opening to connect veterans with services. (Photo: KING)

LYNNWOOD, Wash. – A new facility is opening in Lynnwood to help connect veterans with services.

Hero's Café is an establishment that will meet with veterans and connect them to health care, jobs, and VA benefits.

As they stood and recited the pledge of allegiance Tuesday, they made another pledge to our local veterans – a pledge that is now being fulfilled.

"The need for this is 150 percent," said Gregg Michael, a Vietnam veteran. "We don't have anything like this in our area."

Michael served one very long year in combat.

"I saw a lot of bullets, gave a lot of bullets,” he said. “Saw a lot of jungle."

When Michael returned home, he was ridiculed and in some ways and forgotten by his country. He now works with today's veterans and sees their struggles.

"They feel like they're lost," he said. "They feel like the system let them down."

Michael recalls a homeless veteran he recently approached after seeing him relieve himself outside a convenience store. After showing him some kindness, Michael said the man started to change.

"I took him inside the store to the bathroom,” Michael said. “When he finished, this homeless person asked for a bucket and water to go clean up his own urine outside."

Michael's contribution is conjoined in efforts with Hero's Cafe. With so many of these veterans on the streets, there will be referrals for substance abuse and mental health issues as well. Hero's Cafe also operates in conjunction with something called the "One Stop Shop" to connect veterans with services.

To help them find their way, Hero's Cafe is now open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Verdant Community Wellness Center in Lynnwood, where a 20-bed facility for homeless veterans is also readily available.

"We're here to give them that hope," said Michael. "That's what we exist for."

