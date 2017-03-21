KING
Here's how to donate blood and more on Red Cross Giving Day - Wednesday April 26, 2017

KING 3:08 PM. PDT March 21, 2017

On Wed. April 26th, join KING 5 and the American Red Cross on Giving Day.  It’s your chance to unite with thousands of people across the country on Giving Day to make a difference. KING 5 is hosting its first annual Blood Donation Drive at our new location at Home Plate Center in SODO (1501 – 1st Avenue South, Seattle, WA  98134). 

It’s easy to donate!  All you need to do is click here to sign up!

Become a community hero by donating blood or platelets, volunteering time or making a financial contribution to the Red Cross.

Sign-up to make a blood donation here.

Make a cash donation or volunteer here.

