Here's how to celebrate Alaska Wild Salmon Day

Alaska salmon (Credit: Cameron Spencer, Getty Images)

Calling all salmon lovers: Thursday is Alaska Wild Salmon Day!

Alaska Governor Bill Walker declared August 10 as Alaska Wild Salmon Day on May 8, 2016.

Here's a fun fact, Alaska shares 90 percent of its wild salmon with the world.

Here are three ways you can celebrate:

First, you can try a new recipe, like this one from Chef Jason Wilson with Miller's Guild:

Next, check out the new Snapchat Geofilter when you're down at Pike Place Market and Pier 54.

Lastly, if you work in the commercial fishing industry, you can also partake in the Alaska Seafood Commercial Fishing Video Contest. Not only does the winner go home with $1,500, but the winning video will also be shared around the world. You can submit your video now through September 30. Winners will be announced in October during National Seafood Month.

Make sure you share how you're celebrating on social media, using #AskForAlaska.

