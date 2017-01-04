KING
Here's how hot Stockton felon Jeremy Meeks is apparently living now

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 2:41 AM. PST January 05, 2017

Jeremy Meeks, the former Stockton inmate nicknamed “Hot Felon” after his mug shot went viral in 2014, has apparently turned his life around in a big way.

Since being released from prison in May of 2016, Meeks has been posting several loving pictures on Instagram of him and his family, in addition to shots of himself posing with impressive commodities.

Meeks was originally arrested in June of 2014 on gun charges. However, it appears he’s moved on from his past mistakes and continues to pursue a modeling career. 

The 32-year-old now has over 700,000 Instagram followers. 

 

Merry Christmas! #christmas2016 #meeksfamily #blessed #godisgood

A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

 

 

Proud to be a part of the @muzikconnect family. Thank you for this opportunity @jasonahardi

A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

 

Good to be home

A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

 

God is good

A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

