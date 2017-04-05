Help a local WWII vet find his commemorative hat

Nohavec lost a hat with commemorative patches

A World War II veteran and his family were preparing for an honor flight when they discovered that one of their keepsakes was missing.

Chuck Nohavec, who lives in Renton, is scheduled to visit Washington, D.C. with other veterans in May. His daughter, Linda Nohavec, recently took his WWII veteran hat to a seamstress in Factoria to have commemorative patches sewn on.

“I know the last place that I put it,” Linda said, “I thought, ‘I'm going to put it in the truck, leave it here, because I'm going to see my parents tomorrow,’ and that's the last cognitive memory that I have of it.”

She hasn't seen the hat with the patches in more than a week.

“I know it's very, very important to him,” she said.

The 93-year-old said it would be nice to have the hat for his honor flight to the National WWII Memorial so he can proudly display his service to other vets and their families.

“I didn't keep my uniform or anything, so this is the only thing to remind myself of, hey, this is the division that I was in,” Nohavec said.

© 2017 KING-TV