Crews were at the scene of a helicopter crash in Arlington, Wash. (Photo: KING)

Snohomish County Sheriff's crews are at the scene of a helicopter crash at King Lake near Arlington.

Aerial video from SkyKING showed a rescue crew performing CPR on at least one patient at the scene. No confirmed information yet on how many people were in the helicopter or injuries.

More to follow.

