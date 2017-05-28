Saturday night the Tacoma Dome held the first large arena concert in the Pacific Northwest since the Manchester attack earlier in the week. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw performed to a sold out crowd. (Photo: KING)

Saturday night the Tacoma Dome held the first large arena concert in the Pacific Northwest since the Manchester attack earlier in the week.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw performed to a sold out crowd.

“Since this has happened, sure, it’s on your mind,” said Debbie Menkes of Poulsbo, referring to the England attack at an Arianna Grande concert.

She said the news has heightened her awareness.

“Be more vigilant. What the surroundings are,” she said.

Menkes and other concert goers said event organizers sent an e-mail to remind them of the strict security measure.

“ (They) let us know to not bring a backpack or any large purses and that kind of thing,” said Menkes. “It doesn’t mean it’s going to stop you and what you’re doing. You don’t want that to control your life, but you have to be aware.”

Some fans, like Crystal Insouta of Seattle, believe even the most strict security at the entrance doesn’t account for something happening on public ground, like what happened in Manchester.

“You can’t really stop something like that,” she said.

But Insouta said she did feel reassured having more security at the gate.

“I think it’s good to have the security maybe up a little bit, so I don’t mind them checking into my purses,” she said.

The Tacoma Dome declined an interview, but instead sent this written statement:

“The safety and security of our guests, performers and employees has always been our utmost priority. In February 2016, the Tacoma Dome introduced security measures that include metal detectors at all entrances and size restrictions for bags. Backpacks remain prohibited and all bags are subject to search. We will continue to work with local and federal authorities and security experts to remain vigilant in providing a safe environment at events.”

